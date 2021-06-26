SteepCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $56,218.90 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.18 or 0.00707593 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

