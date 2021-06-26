Step Finance (STEP) Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $178,446.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00168140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,956.06 or 1.00396551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

