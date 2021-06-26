Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Stepan worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,168,000 after buying an additional 164,993 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Stepan by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $123.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a one year low of $87.60 and a one year high of $139.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

