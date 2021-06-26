Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 253.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sterling Bancorp worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.