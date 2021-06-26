Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Sterling Construction worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth $228,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.