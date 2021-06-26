stETH (Lido) Achieves Market Cap of $961.94 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $961.94 million and $362,715.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,784.24 or 0.05660308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00164986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00094843 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.88 or 1.00475501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 539,133 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.