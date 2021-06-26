Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $637,537.89

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Stipend has a market cap of $637,537.89 and approximately $256.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,871.01 or 0.99664845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00028740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00330113 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00381763 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.18 or 0.00707593 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,560,347 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

