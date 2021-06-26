StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,766,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,659 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.90% of StoneCo worth $169,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,990 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,138,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,283,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

