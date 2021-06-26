Storj (STORJ) Hits Market Cap of $175.48 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Storj has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $175.48 million and $14.42 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.00577025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037794 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,139,087 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.