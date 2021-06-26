StormX Price Reaches $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, StormX has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $129.27 million and $10.89 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.00587658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038452 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

