STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 110,272 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

