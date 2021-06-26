Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) is Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s 9th Largest Position

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares during the quarter. Strategic Education comprises 1.8% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 1.73% of Strategic Education worth $39,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,955. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

