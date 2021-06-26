Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 171,080 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Strategic Education worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

STRA stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

