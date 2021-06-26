Strike Price Reaches $35.83 (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Strike has a total market cap of $104.41 million and $581,978.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $35.83 or 0.00115994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00166039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00093520 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,271.81 or 1.01237866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002975 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,914,067 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

