Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $716.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $716.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.36 or 0.00571358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00037621 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

