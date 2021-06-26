SunContract (SNC) Price Tops $0.0212 on Major Exchanges

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $209,550.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SunContract has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

