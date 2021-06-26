Super Zero Protocol One Day Volume Tops $1.80 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $67.63 million and $1.80 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.14 or 0.05682297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00124680 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,076,360 coins and its circulating supply is 320,812,620 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

