SuperFarm (SUPER) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.83 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $33.18 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000983 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007901 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GaiaDAO (GAIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.