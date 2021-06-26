Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.95. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 100,066 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.85.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 3.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.