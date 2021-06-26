SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,898.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $27,898.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00165634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00096429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,665.16 or 1.00063902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,052,457 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

