Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Support.com shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1,771,701 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a PE ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Support.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Support.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Support.com by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Support.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

