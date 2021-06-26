SureRemit Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $10,527.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

