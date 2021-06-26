Suretly Hits Market Capitalization of $35,988.11 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $35,988.11 and $90.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Suretly has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00573526 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

