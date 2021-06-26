S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.93. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 84,332 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $131.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $106,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.