Swarm City Price Tops $0.0423 on Major Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $360,679.49 and $52.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00574115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037850 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

