Swarm (SWM) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $14,579.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00052487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00577121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037914 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

