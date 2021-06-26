SwftCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.90 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00052082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00571903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037839 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.