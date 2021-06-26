Swingby (SWINGBY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $360,882.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $360,882.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,948,717 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

