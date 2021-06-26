Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Roland Veit Purchases 9,300 Shares

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Roland Veit bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,707.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$338,925.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.76. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$7.24.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

