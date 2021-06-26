Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Roland Veit Purchases 9,300 Shares

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Roland Veit bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,707.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$338,925.84.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.76. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$7.24.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile
