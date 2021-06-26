Sycomore Asset Management Buys 3,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,175 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.74. 1,943,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,342 shares of company stock worth $2,577,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

