Sycomore Asset Management Has $18.47 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

NYSE MA traded up $4.86 on Friday, reaching $379.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,983,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,365. The firm has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

