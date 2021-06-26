Sycomore Asset Management Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $630.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,403. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $625.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

