Sycomore Asset Management Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.95. 2,148,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,599. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -159.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

