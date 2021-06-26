Sycomore Asset Management Has $4.05 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,336,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,919,000 after purchasing an additional 410,139 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,672,000 after purchasing an additional 231,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $148.77. 2,248,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,207. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.