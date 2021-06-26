Sycomore Asset Management Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 23,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $108.99. 5,546,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,389. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.10.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

