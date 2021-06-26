Sycomore Asset Management Invests $17.67 Million in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,027,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,674,000. Stellantis comprises about 3.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Stellantis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $1,222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,075. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

