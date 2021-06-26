Sycomore Asset Management Invests $4.47 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank raised its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Equinix by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $783.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $749.81. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

