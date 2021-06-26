Sycomore Asset Management Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 699,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,030,000 after buying an additional 167,381 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,238,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

