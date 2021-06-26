Sycomore Asset Management Makes New $9.88 Million Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 504,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,884,000. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance accounts for 1.9% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned 1.15% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,836,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after buying an additional 901,305 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPGY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 291,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,975. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

