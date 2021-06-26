Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 16,000 Shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.50% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,151,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 783,535 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 36,981.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 259,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 258,871 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $2,846,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $2,604,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

THBR stock remained flat at $$10.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,133,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,915. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $468.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.