Sycomore Asset Management Sells 34,007 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,007 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
BABA stock traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.50. 27,383,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $618.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.32.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
