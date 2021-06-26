Sycomore Asset Management Sells 34,007 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,007 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.50. 27,383,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $618.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

