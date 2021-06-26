Sycomore Asset Management Sells 7,328 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $492.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $348.26 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

