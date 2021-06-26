SYNC Network (SYNC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.53 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $111,438.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00380484 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.36 or 0.00939391 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 150,245,443 coins and its circulating supply is 118,784,238 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.