SyncFab Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00575665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00037629 BTC.

SyncFab is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

