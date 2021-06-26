Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.54% of Synopsys worth $204,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

SNPS traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,043. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.32 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold 25,442 shares of company stock worth $6,294,593 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

