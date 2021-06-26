Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Synopsys worth $31,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,593. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

SNPS traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.97. 2,959,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.32 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

