Syntropy Hits One Day Trading Volume of $310,443.00 (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Syntropy has a market cap of $61.12 million and $310,443.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00052115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00575275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037791 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,905,161 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.