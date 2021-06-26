Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Achieves Market Cap of $11.29 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $11.29 million and $5.81 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00536161 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

