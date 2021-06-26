Tadpole Finance (TAD) Hits One Day Volume of $8,816.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $8,816.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for $9.15 or 0.00028819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00164844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.57 or 1.00378132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

