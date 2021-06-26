Tael (WABI) Market Cap Tops $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.72, $119.16, $5.22 and $7.20. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00052082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00571903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

